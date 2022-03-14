 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $229,900

Extremely well kept split level 3 bedroom, 1 bath home. Relax in the cozy living room and enjoy the fireplace. Head into the kitchen with the beautiful hand made kitchen island for tons more storage and built in bench for seating. There is a full basement that can be easily converted into heated living space. Head out to the .89 acre gently sloping lot with a walking path to a creek. Tons of room for toys and outside entertaining.

