3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $225,000

Want a New Home in time for the Holidays? This home is BETTER than NEW! Great location walking distance to elementary school, just minutes to downtown Newton, however with all the surrounding trees the yard feels so private. Before you enter this home, enjoy all the beautiful foliage, so much thought and time was put into the flowers & bushes around this house. When you enter notice the open floor plan with livingroom, kitchen & dining area all joined together. Vinyl plank flooring throughout the whole house, no carpet. Off the dining area is the mudroom including washer, dryer, and additional sink. Primary bedroom has large closet space and bathroom with beautiful tile shower. Two guest bedrooms share a 2nd bathroom. You can enjoy sitting on the front porch watching neighbors stroll by, or enjoy a cup of coffee on the back porch. With the privacy fencing, beautiful flowers and the smells from the large lavender bush, this spot is so peaceful. Fridge, Washer, and Dryer included!