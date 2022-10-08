3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $225,000

2-story garage home! The main floor features a spacious great room that connects to the dining room and kitchen. Also, on the main floor is a half bath and laundry room. The 2nd floor features the owner's suite with walk-in closet and private bathroom. Additionally, upstairs are 2 other bedrooms, another full bath and a loft. This home also has a large new back deck for entertaining and enjoying your morning coffee. Seller has maintained the home in like new condition! Seller has an assumable mortgage at 3.125%. Members Credit Union offers 100% HELOC for an option for remaining balance.