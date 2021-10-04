3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $225,000

Wonderfully maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a quiet neighborhood. This home has seen numerous recent upgrades. Upgrades include a new roof and new hot water heater installed in 2021, new vinyl plank flooring installed in 2020, and a whole home water purification system installed in 2017. The lower level is fully functional, heated, and cooled but ceiling height does come in just under the 7 foot building code requirement for living space, so it is not included in the total heated living area square footage of the home. This might be remedied by removing the drop ceiling and finishing off with drywall, if done this might increase square footage for any potential buyer! Please verify with a contractor. The lower level bathroom is not included on tax record. This home has been freshly painted and is definitely a MUST SEE!