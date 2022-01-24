3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $224,900

Call Erin Hunt for your private tour of this home. 828–291–41 Nana THIS WILL NOT LAST LONG! Great location within minutes of the entertainment district of Newton. 3 bedrooms 2 bath with double garage. Newly painted throughout, new range and new dishwasher. Split bedroom plan and large open living room. Garage is spacious with new epoxy flooring. Large level fenced in backyard for outdoor living and entertaining with freshly painted oversized deck with a sunken garden area, fire pit, and shed. Convenient to HWY 16 for an easy commute to Charlotte or Hickory.