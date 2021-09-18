This home won't last long! Featuring 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in the Glencroft community in Newton. The Kitchen is described with granite countertops, custom cabinetry and plenty of storage, Master Bath has granite countertop double sink vanity w/ cabinet storage. The home was built in 2018 so everything is in great condition. The sellers have a cat, please close door do not allow cat to come out.
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $224,900
