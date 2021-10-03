 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $213,900

Beautiful and Freshly Renovated single-level home in a great location! Being sold with the adjoining lot directly behind the house, totaling over an acre in land. Modern and open floor plan provides plenty of space to entertain. TONS OF UPDATES! Brand new appliances, new roof, new HVAC, refinished hardwoods, new carpet, new well pump, new insulation and plastic barrier in crawlspace, and a tastefully updated kitchen, just to name a few. This house is a must see! Additional detached heated and cooled space along with a garage. Great outdoor entertaining area between the two buildings which provide it some privacy. This one won't last long, schedule your showing today!

