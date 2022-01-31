3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $210,000

Come enjoy country living at its best!! Have the best of both worlds quiet rural living but still close to town and major highways. Almost to many updates to list!!!! New Roof, New HVAC, New Granite and Appliances in Kitchen, New Gutters, New Water Heater, New Light Fixtures, New Flooring throughout, New Decking on back porch, New Windows, New Doors, New Garage Door. That is not all this property has to offer, fresh paint inside and out and a completely remolded bathroom. What could be better then entertaining on the back patio in just a few short weeks??