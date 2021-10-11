3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $207,990

Beautiful Cute and quaint home on almost half an acre of land. Perfect for first time homebuyers and there is NO HOA. This home has many updates throughout including new roof (2016), terrace/ deck on the side of the home that is perfect for entertaining guests, having cookouts or just relaxing after a long day. Enjoy the mature landscape of this home from a comfortable chair on the covered porch in the front of this home. There are 3 good sized bedrooms with 1.5 bath on the upper level. The Primary bedroom has a half bath. The basement is perfect for family gatherings and features a wood burning fireplace to keep you warm in the winter, washer/ Dryer hookups and wood floors throughout. The basement is heated and cooled but is not completely finished. It is not included in the actual sqaure footage, but adds 624ft more of space. There is also a 10x16 shed in the back of the home for extra storage. There is also lots of parking; drivewway can fit up to 9 cars.