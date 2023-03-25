This is the brand new, never lived in 2022 Clayton Chesapeake 28x56(60). It has 3 beds, 2 full baths, and is 1512 sf. It comes with a new fridge, stove, range hood, kitchen island, vinyl flooring throughout, upgraded Ecobee thermostat, upgraded vinyl tilt-in thermal pane windows, vinyl siding, shingle roof and 1 year warranty, all on over a 1/2 acre private lot. Schedule a showing today!