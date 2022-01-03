Please contract Mike Roberts at 704-966-9823 for additional information or your very own private tour. Beautifully remodeled all brick Ranch home with an attached two car garage. Nicely situated on a flat, .38 acre corner lot, fenced in with two storage sheds. Conveniently located to local shops, restaurants and only minutes to both highway 321 and interstate 40. This home comes with an oversized covered front porch, perfect for rocking chairs and year round enjoyment. Professionally landscaped, new architectural shingles, gutters, updated windows and fresh paint are just a few of the improvements you will find on the outside. Take a step inside to see even more updates. Rich refinished hardwoods, new paint throughout and a very desirable open floor plan. New kitchen cabinets, stainless appliances with granite. Completely remodeled bathroom, double vanity with tub and tile shower. All new doors, garage doors and openers plus a newer heating and cooling system. If you are looking for an updated, move-in ready home then look no further! This one won't last long!!
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $199,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Hickory’s tag office will close on Friday — at least for a few weeks.
A Caldwell County woman won $200,000 on a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket.
Suspect in LRU fatal shooting says football player was lured to Hickory apartments for planned robbery, according to court documents
A Lenoir-Rhyne University student who was shot and killed at Civitan Courts Apartments in Hickory was lured there by a couple intent on robbin…
Virginia State Police have released more details on a Christmas Eve crash in Nelson County that led to the death of an 8-year-old girl.
- Updated
The first baby of 2022 to be delivered at Catawba Valley Medical Center arrived at 4:19 a.m. on January 1, according to a release from the hos…
Latest COVID-19 wave took dozens of lives in Catawba County, families remember three lost loved ones
More than 300 Catawba County residents died of COVID-19 in 2021.
Woman shot and killed in Newton lost daughter to gun violence in shooting outside pub in 2017; she spoke at sentencing of her child's killers in August
- Updated
Hope Kennedy, the woman killed in Newton last week, was the mother of a 21-year-old killed outside of J. McCroskey’s pub in 2017.
As we start a year full of promise, we are excited to be realizing a long-term goal — the opening of Appalachian State University’s Hickory ca…
A year of hurdles and obstacles — from supply chain slowdowns, labor shortages and COVID-19 cases — still brought positive change to Catawba County.
- Updated
The man was arrested on Christmas Eve after he was discharged from a local hospital. According to a police report, a doctor said the man was coherent and capable of walking and standing when he was discharged, but that he was "playing games" when he refused to get out of bed.