3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $199,000

Please contract Mike Roberts at 704-966-9823 for additional information or your very own private tour. Beautifully remodeled all brick Ranch home with an attached two car garage. Nicely situated on a flat, .38 acre corner lot, fenced in with two storage sheds. Conveniently located to local shops, restaurants and only minutes to both highway 321 and interstate 40. This home comes with an oversized covered front porch, perfect for rocking chairs and year round enjoyment. Professionally landscaped, new architectural shingles, gutters, updated windows and fresh paint are just a few of the improvements you will find on the outside. Take a step inside to see even more updates. Rich refinished hardwoods, new paint throughout and a very desirable open floor plan. New kitchen cabinets, stainless appliances with granite. Completely remodeled bathroom, double vanity with tub and tile shower. All new doors, garage doors and openers plus a newer heating and cooling system. If you are looking for an updated, move-in ready home then look no further! This one won't last long!!