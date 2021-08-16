Coming soon to Newton, NC! Listing goes live on Saturday, 8/14/21. This gives you time to call your lender, get pre approved and ready to get into this home! This is a 3BD 1.5 BTH home with lots of extra space! The kitchen is spacious. There is another room beside this kitchen currently used as a mud room, but once used as the dining area. Full attic access that gives you opportunity to add more rooms to the home. Lots of extra storage space in the basement and all 3 buildings in the back for those of you with lots of outside hobbies, tools, etc. The lower piece of land has served many years of gardening. Come check it out!
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $189,000
