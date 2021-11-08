3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $184,500

As a part of my "Give Back" campaign, I am offering 500.00 of my commission to any buyer that closes on this home with an offer by Thanksgiving! This can go toward closing costs, inspections, or anything that your lender will allow. Are you looking for a home in Newton? This is a 3BD, 1.5 BTH home with lots of extra space! Over 300 sqft could be converted to another bedroom or possibly a gameroom. The kitchen is roomy with enough space to sit around a table, or you can use the room beiside this kitchen (currently used as a mud room) for your dining room. Lots of extra storage space in the basement with almost 1000 sqft, and all 3 buildings in the back for those of you with lots of outside hobbies, tools, etc. The lower piece of land has served many years of gardening. Come check it out!