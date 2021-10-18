 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $180,000

Quaint one story home with tons of character nestled on a quiet road, yet convenient to shopping, entertainment and restaurants. NEW ROOF Jan 2020, New WINDOWS 2014, NEW WATERPROOF FLOORING Feb 2021, Stainless steel appliances. Electric awning over the back patio conveys as well as the wine cooler in the kitchen. 4 miles to I-40. 3 miles from Hickory Motor Speedway.

