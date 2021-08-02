 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $179,900

3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $179,900

3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $179,900

An absolute DOLL HOUSE in Downtown Newton. New roof, windows, vinyl siding, wiring and all new cosmetics. Quartz counters, new cabinets, stainless appliances including gas 5 burner range. Level yard with front porch and large back deck. Walk-in pantry or coat closet. Move-in ready with cool neutral colors and decor.Seller is in the process of installing a new gas furnace and AC.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert