3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $179,900

An absolute DOLL HOUSE in Downtown Newton. New roof, windows, vinyl siding, wiring and all new cosmetics. Quartz counters, new cabinets, stainless appliances including gas 5 burner range. Level yard with front porch and large back deck. Walk-in pantry or coat closet. Move-in ready with cool neutral colors and decor.Seller is in the process of installing a new gas furnace and AC.