3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $165,490

SECOND FLOOR LOFT | SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story home in the Oak Ridge Townhome Community! The desirable 1704 Plan boasts an open concept design with an island kitchen overlooking a spacious great room. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Kitchen (Appliances include Refrigerator, Range with hood, and Dishwasher). All bedrooms, including the laundry room, are on the 2nd floor. The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. The upper-level also features a large loft separating the owner’s suite from the two additional bedrooms. This desirable plan also comes complete with a 1 car garage and front porch.