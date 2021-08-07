SECOND FLOOR LOFT | SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story home in the Oak Ridge Townhome Community! The desirable 1704 Plan boasts an open concept design with an island kitchen overlooking a spacious great room. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Kitchen (Appliances include Refrigerator, Range with hood, and Dishwasher). All bedrooms, including the laundry room, are on the 2nd floor. The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. The upper-level also features a large loft separating the owner’s suite from the two additional bedrooms. This desirable plan also comes complete with a 1 car garage and front porch.
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $165,490
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Hickory man was charged after the fatal hit-and-run of Brianna Nicole Page on Saturday.
- Updated
Hickory resident Diane Clark won the Cash 5 lottery ticket jackpot in April.
- Updated
A Hickory man was killed Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 44 near the 143 mile marker.
- Updated
Tangela and Eric Parker, the fugitives from Alexander County wanted in the shooting death of a woman at a Hickory furniture plant, have been r…
- Updated
Flowers, messages and a large pink stuffed bear surround the utility pole near where Brianna Page was killed in a hit-and-run collision Saturd…
Gov. Roy Cooper offers a statewide COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.
- Updated
A Hickory woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday. Police are seeking the driver of that car.
- Updated
A state board approved a bond to fund several highway projects, including part of the widening of U.S. 321 to six lanes.
- Updated
A crowd gathered Monday night to memorialize a 17-year-old girl in their community who was killed in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend.
- Updated
A Newton man was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for two armed robberies in Hickory.