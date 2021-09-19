Just what you've been looking for!!! Charming 3 bedroom/1 bath home that has been meticulously cared for. Fresh paint throughout, hardwoods have been chemically cleaned and sealed with a matte finish and scratch resistant sealant, new epoxy flooring in flex space, some new plumbing fixtures, new overhead lights and ceiling fans, new blinds, new shutters, fresh paint on the front door with new hardware...so many upgrades! The "flex space" off of the kitchen is not heated, but it is insulated and a window unit will convey. In the backyard, you will find privacy and relaxation with a deck and patio that has been recently stained and re-grouted and an awesome fire pit with benches perfect for the upcoming cool nights. Water heater and well pump have been replaced and there has been an expansion to the septic drain field. Also in the backyard is a detached building that is ready for a power connection. Home is located in a quiet area with great neighbors and plenty of privacy!
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $155,000
