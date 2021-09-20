3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $154,000

Convenient to Hickory, Lincolnton, and Hwy 321. Well maintained home located in Rock Creek subdivision in Newton. Home features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, open design with breakfast area, great room, dining area, and an Owners’ suite that features a private bath. Large fenced backyard is perfect for entertaining. Recent upgrades include new HVAC, new roof in 2019, fresh paint, new flooring, new light fixtures with ceiling fans, completely remodeled guest bathroom and large outbuilding added to property. Extra large carport with storage area. Seller to provide home warranty. This home has so much potential and is priced to sell - won't last long!