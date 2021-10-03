3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $149,900

Enjoy quiet country living while still conveniently located to Hwy 321, Lincolnton & Hickory. Well maintained home located in Rock Creek subdivision in Newton. Home features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, open design with breakfast area, great room, dining area, & an Owners’ suite that features a private bath. Recent upgrades include new HVAC, fresh paint, new flooring, new light fixtures with ceiling fans, new roof in 2019 with completely remodeled guest bathroom. Extra-large carport with plenty of storage & outbuilding added to large, fenced backyard that is perfect for entertaining. Seller to provide home warranty. This home has so much potential and is ready for new owners!