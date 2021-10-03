Enjoy quiet country living while still conveniently located to Hwy 321, Lincolnton & Hickory. Well maintained home located in Rock Creek subdivision in Newton. Home features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, open design with breakfast area, great room, dining area, & an Owners’ suite that features a private bath. Recent upgrades include new HVAC, fresh paint, new flooring, new light fixtures with ceiling fans, new roof in 2019 with completely remodeled guest bathroom. Extra-large carport with plenty of storage & outbuilding added to large, fenced backyard that is perfect for entertaining. Seller to provide home warranty. This home has so much potential and is ready for new owners!
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $149,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A weeks-long missing person search in Alexander County came to an end in the woods off a dirt road Tuesday morning.
- Updated
Motorcycle rider dies near Exit 130.
- Updated
A Hickory couple said their vehicle was shot while they were driving in Hickory.
- Updated
A Hickory man was charged with shooting into occupied vehicles near downtown Hickory.
- Updated
Parents Alissa Davis and Rebecca Everly addressed the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education on Monday to ask for revisions to the district…
- Updated
The bodies of a Newton couple were found inside the Observer News Enterprise building late Friday, according to a release from the Newton Poli…
- Updated
Below, find salary databases for all salaries over $25,000 for employees of Catawba County, CVCC, Catawba County Schools, Hickory Public Schoo…
Hickory and Catawba County leaders will meet Tuesday to discuss roughly $7 million in incentives for an economic development project.
- Updated
A Hickory High student was charged for having a knife on school grounds on Wednesday.
- Updated
A man is in stable condition after Hickory police officers shot him in the parking lot of the Corner Pocket lounge.