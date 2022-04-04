 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $140,000

Great Investment or Starter home walking distance to S Main Ave restaurants and Newton parks. Highly desired Ranch home with 3 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bath on a large 0.31 acre lot with a large shed and newer HVAC from 2019. Ceiling fans in all 3 bedrooms, Large kitchen equipped with a gas oven and lots of cabinet space. This will truly be a lovely home with some updates to the bathroom and a fresh coat of paint. Great opportunity! Come and see it ASAP, this wont last long.

