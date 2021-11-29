 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $138,900

3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $138,900

3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $138,900

Nice Clean home on cleared level lot on Startown Rd. Very convient to all major roads and schools. New roof, Kitchen and bathroom floors are 2-3 years old. Carpet has been professionally cleaned. Large front porch, split bedroom plan. Open kitchen with walk in pantry. Living room is full of windows and wood burning fireplace.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert