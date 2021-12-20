This home with a little TLC could be a forever home or a great investment opportunity. Has hardwood floors in the bedrooms, living room, and hall. The bathroom is vintage tile. Has a room finished in the basement that is not included in the heated sqft due to no permit and to enter you have to go through the unfinished basement. Also has a large deck in the nice size back yard. Hurry wont last long in the popular Startown area. This home is being sold as is no repairs will be made. Deck has some deteriorated boards so per Seller please don't go on deck. This home is in city limits. Has city water but is still on septic, City sewer is not available at this time Per city of Newton.
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $130,000
