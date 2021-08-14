 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $129,900

A very clean and modern 2018 Clayton Homes single-wide on .49 acres in Newton NC. This 3/2 home has a walk-in tiled shower in the primary room. Split-bedroom plan, Open kitchen, and a spacious living room. Tax records do not reflect the 2018 Singlewide on the property.

