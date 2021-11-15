 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $120,000

Perfect starter home or investment property looking for a little TLC. This home has been rented of for many years and could easily be rented again. The last tenants moved out just a month ago. This home has over 1600sq feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms one of which is a jack and jill that serves 2 of the bedrooms. Large living room, dining room, and den plus plenty of storage.

