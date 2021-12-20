3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $119,900

 Skip to main content
Come take a look at this low cost home before its gone! Plenty of options to make this home yours for a minimal cost. Plenty of yard to add a fence. Storage building for extra storage space and a nice deck out back. Home is in a quiet area with some privacy. Great layout to maximize use of the space. Water is serviced by Aqua.

