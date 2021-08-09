Attention all first-time home buyers on a budget! Handyman (or woman!) special, so bring your toolbox! Not much to do, really. This is a nice choice in a great country setting. Close to Hwy. 16 in Newton (quick access to head to Charlotte) 3BR/1BA (one BR has no closet). Lots of potential. New heat pump installed in 2019. Almost-new guttering, double insulation in attic. Water heater is relatively new. All carpet removed & replaced with easy-care laminate or vinyl. Interior painted recently. Retreat to the covered rocking chair front porch or the covered back porch for a little privacy! Big 24 x 24 carport is more like a garage (closed in on 2 sides) has corrugated metal doors at back to open for easy drive-thru to back yard. Plus large building 12 x 20 for abundant storage or workshop. Wired, with 220, but not currently connected. The .60 acre lot is level with full backyard fencing and has mature shade trees. Circular drive. Affordable and ready for you to make this one great again! MOTIVATED SELLER!
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $110,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Investors are bringing new life into a familiar downtown Newton restaurant space.
- Updated
A Hickory man was killed Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 44 near the 143 mile marker.
- Updated
Tangela and Eric Parker, the fugitives from Alexander County wanted in the shooting death of a woman at a Hickory furniture plant, have been r…
Coworkers Brianna Hoke and Dr. Harold Dufour Jr. snapped a photo together this week. It replicates one made 25 years ago.
- Updated
Hickory resident Diane Clark won the Cash 5 lottery ticket jackpot in April.
Prison sentences for 11 members of a methamphetamine trafficking ring in Catawba, Lincoln, Caldwell and Alexander counties were handed down th…
- Updated
A state board approved a bond to fund several highway projects, including part of the widening of U.S. 321 to six lanes.
Gov. Roy Cooper offers a statewide COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.
- Updated
A crowd gathered Monday night to memorialize a 17-year-old girl in their community who was killed in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend.
- Updated
A Newton man was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for two armed robberies in Hickory.