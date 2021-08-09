3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $110,000

Attention all first-time home buyers on a budget! Handyman (or woman!) special, so bring your toolbox! Not much to do, really. This is a nice choice in a great country setting. Close to Hwy. 16 in Newton (quick access to head to Charlotte) 3BR/1BA (one BR has no closet). Lots of potential. New heat pump installed in 2019. Almost-new guttering, double insulation in attic. Water heater is relatively new. All carpet removed & replaced with easy-care laminate or vinyl. Interior painted recently. Retreat to the covered rocking chair front porch or the covered back porch for a little privacy! Big 24 x 24 carport is more like a garage (closed in on 2 sides) has corrugated metal doors at back to open for easy drive-thru to back yard. Plus large building 12 x 20 for abundant storage or workshop. Wired, with 220, but not currently connected. The .60 acre lot is level with full backyard fencing and has mature shade trees. Circular drive. Affordable and ready for you to make this one great again! MOTIVATED SELLER!