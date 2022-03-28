 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $100,000

Check out this 3 bedroom 1 bathroom Fixer upper home in Newton. This home does need some work but is brick, has some hardwood floors and has a very simple layout. Seller is selling as is and will not make repairs. Homes like this do not come on the market often so schedule a showing today.

