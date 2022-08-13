 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $1,495

Coming Soon! 3 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms home! Bright kitchen and appliances! All floors upgraded to vinyl plank. Very nice, home located in a quite community in Newton! Built in late 2019. Deposit starting at $1495 (pending strength of applicant) and $350/pet deposit. All applications must be submitted online on our website. Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in home will be required to pay a $40 non-refundable application fee.

