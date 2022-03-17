Available 7th June -Fantastic brick ranch for rent on a towering tree-lined street in Newton. This home has three bedrooms and 1 large bathroom with double sinks, a tiled tub surround, tile floors, and a large linen closet. Great cabinet and storage space. Hardwood floors. Gas stove. There is a bonus room that would make a great office, workout room, or just a place for storage. There is a 1 car carport with a storage room as well. Nice deck overlooking the flat backyard. Walk to everything Newton. 15 minutes to Hickory 5 minutes to I-40. Please review our rental policies and qualification requirements under the lease tab on our website. $500 pet fee per pet, 2 max, under 45 lbs. App/Admin fee $100 per person 18 and over. A credit and criminal background check is a part of the application process. The photos are from when the house was previously listed. If repairs are needed the availability date may need to be extended.
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $1,400
