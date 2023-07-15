This immaculate, like new construction home boasts an impressive amount of space, style, and desirable details that are sure to meet your needs. Benefit from the extremely convenient location right off of HWY 70 for easy travel to Drexel, Valdese, or Hickory while maintaining a peaceful neighborhood setting, truly the best of both worlds. Furthermore, I-40 Interstate is less than 2 miles away and the Growing and Inviting city of Morganton, a stones throw away. The home features 3 spacious bedrooms, and 2 full baths with the primary bedroom having the luxury of its own private full bath. The captivating vaulted ceilings in the living room pronounce the abundance of space. An open concept layout highlights the focal point kitchen with lavish Granite Countertops, tasteful custom cabinetry, and stunning backsplash. The basement offers additional space just waiting to be finished your way, and a commodious garage space sure to suit your needs. This is a must see!