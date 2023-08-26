This beautiful split-foyer home has so much to offer! You will love the spacious living areas, bonus space in the basement, and the vaulted ceilings. Roomy kitchen offers ample cabinet storage space and all appliances stay. There are so many options for the use of the basement, including a bonus room. The back deck is perfect for enjoying warm evenings with a gorgeous view. Convenient location in a quiet neighborhood. Ceilings in basement have been repaired since photos were taken.
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $360,000
