NEW CONSTRUCTION, beautiful home with designer upgrades & custom details. Main level features Open floor plan w/gourmet kitchen & 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths. Great room w/fireplace and custom cedar beam ceiling details. Gourmet Kitchen with all wood custom-built cabinets that extend to ceiling, oversized eat-in Island w/Carrara quartz tops, stainless steel appliances & walk-in pantry w/wood shelving. Large Master Suite features tons of natural sunlight w/ coffer ceiling, luxurious oversized tiled shower & WIC. Split bedroom design with large closets. Wide plank Luxury Vinyl Flooring on entire main floor. Second floor Bonus room has 9’ ceiling height, WIC and 2 large walk-in storage areas. Oversized 2 car garage w/space for work/craft bench. Home built for outdoor living featuring covered front porch & rear deck. The highly desired Wynswept subdivision offers a fantastic, quiet neighborhood with easy commute to dining/shopping & Charlotte/Hickory/Mooresville.