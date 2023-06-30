Large bonus space can be used as 4th bedroom All brick home features an incredible open floor plan, multiple storage areas and a beautiful back deck that overlooks the private backyard! Kitchen is spacious with sliding glass doors to deck and large kitchen island open to dining and living room. Primary bedroom offers ample space and a walk-in closet! Primary bath features large vanity, garden tub and shower. Two more large bedrooms and another full bath. Enough parking for 10+ cars in driveway on the top and down to the bottom. Home has 2300 sqft of unfinished basement for 3 more rooms and two more bathrooms plus a kitchen, and laundry. Washer and dryer conveniently located on main level. You can ride golf carts throughout Maiden to Waterpark, Multiple restaurants, Grocery stores, etc. Live concerts and gatherings are held at the maiden town-hall many times throughout the year. Don't miss your chance on this beautiful all brick, wonderfully maintained home! Agent owned