Spectacular 2-story, New Construction Home on 1+ acres in desired Glen Oaks Golf Course Community with NO HOA!! This home offers space galore with 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths, office & loft/bonus room!! The open flow main living area, large front covered porch & spacious rear deck makes this home perfect for gatherings & entertaining!! The main level includes the living room boasting a soaring 2 story ceiling & gas fireplace, kitchen (white cabinets, granite & SS appliances), dining area, primary suite, laundry room & powder bath. Upstairs features an open loft/bonus room, office, 2 bedrooms & full bath. With tons of natural lighting, LVP throughout the main level, carpet upstairs, then add in the fabulous location and beautiful views...You can't beat it!! Great opportunity to live at the golf course with convenient access to Hwy 321 and within 30 minutes from Charlotte, Cornelius, Huntersville, Hickory, Gastonia, and more!