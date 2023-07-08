New American design. Vaulted ceiling in the Great Room with stone Fire Place. Island Kitchen with granite counters . Primary BR with vaulted ceiling. Primary Bath is tile with separate Shower and soaking tub. A workshop/extra storage area is attached to the 2 Car Garage. Buyer may choose a stone accent on front Large covered back porch for outdoor living. Landscape package included. Board and batten on front of home. There is also an optional Bonus Room up. Book your appt today to come customize this beautiful new proposed home in Lincoln County just 2 minutes from 321 HWY, within 20 min of Hickory, Gastonia, Denver, only 40 min to Charlotte airport. Call for financing details. Photos, colors, features, & sizes are for illustration purposes only & will vary from the homes as built. SFT estimate based on building plan.
3 Bedroom Home in Maiden - $428,200
