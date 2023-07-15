***NO HOA*** New construction in a fantastic location with easy access to shopping, medical and highways. Primary suite on the main floor features bath with dual sink vanity and walk in shower and closet, open concept split bedroom living plan. LVP flooring for durability, tile in bathrooms, carpet in bedrooms, solid surface counters, white craftsman style cabinetry with soft close drawers, tile back splash and breakfast bar, large walk in pantry in the kitchen, covered front porch and covered back deck looks out to nature, one acre wooded lot, laundry and additional half bath adjacent to the large two car garage for convenience. Low maintenance vinyl exterior. ***Main photo is the front of the current home and interior and back deck photos are of a similar home with the same finishes for reference only.***