3 Bedroom Home in Maiden - $400,000

You will not want to miss this immaculately kept farmhouse, recently built in 2019, with more features than I can list. To name a few: custom trim and granite countertops throughout, low maintenance laminate wood flooring, custom tile in bathrooms and laundry, backsplash in kitchen, oversized 2-car garage, and oversized screened in back porch. The view from the back porch is worth more than words can describe! This home has been a second home, so it is as close to new construction as it can be. Lawn has been professionally maintained. Unfinished upstairs bonus room makes this a great investment for someone who may want to add additional square footage down the road. Wait... it gets better! This home comes equipped with new stainless steel appliances, including: gas oven/range, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, and Maytag washer and dryer. Also includes a transferrable Blink camera system. This home is essentially brand new and packed with upgrades, schedule your showing now!