please visit www.architecturaldesigns.com to see floor plan # 51839HZ Great room with stone gas log fireplace opens up to the Dining Room and Island Kitchen. Split Bedroom system. 2 Car Attached Garage has a nice storage area included. Make an appointment and come customize this beautiful plan today. **Photos, colors, features, & sizes are for illustration purposes only & will vary from the homes as built. SFT estimate based on building plan.
3 Bedroom Home in Maiden - $386,900
