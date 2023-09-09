New Construction Ranch home with no HOA! This home will not disappoint and sits on 0.64 acres with a serene backdrop. The inside is welcoming with an open floor plan, primary bedroom on one side and the guest rooms on the other. Gorgeous covered back deck with a beautiful view of the backyard and tree-line, makes you fee like you are in the mountains. Beautiful finishings from granite countertops to luxury vinyl plank flooring and tastefully tiled primary shower. The crawl space is tall and spacious. Great for storage or can be turned into a workshop, so many possibilities. This is a must see, make your appointment now! ***Disclaimer- pictures are a different home but the same floor-plan. Colors inside and out will be different as well as some of the finishings.