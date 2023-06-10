Affordable home located downtown Maiden. Home will have custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, double hung windows and 9 foot ceilings. Hurry and choose colors while it's still under construction. Tax value is on just the lot.
3 Bedroom Home in Maiden - $349,900
