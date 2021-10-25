 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Maiden - $340,000

Come see this charming 3 bed 2 1/2 bath home located in the Paddocks community! This home features over half an acre, a two-car garage, a charming fireplace, beautiful wood floors, a spacious front porch and much more! This home is close to 321, Maiden, Hickory and Lincolnton.

