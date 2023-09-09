Privacy Abounds - Conveniently located in Maiden with quick access to Hwy 321, 16 and I-40, location is key! Quietly nested on a private 1.14-acre lot, this updated home offers a split-bedroom plan with three bedrooms, office/bonus room and two full baths. While the kitchen serves as the heart of the home, open concept living and dining create the perfect place to entertain. Freshly updated accent walls serve as a trendy focal point in the living and dining rooms, while the lighting and farmhouse sink add a special touch. Delight in the generous primary bedroom with updated bath and walk-in closet to create your own private retreat. Two additional bedrooms, an office/flex room, full guest bath and laundry room lend ample space for family and guests alike. Whether you are enjoying a morning cup of coffee on the back deck, hosting a backyard BBQ or taking a refreshing dip in the above ground pool, the options to roam and play are endless. Schedule your tour today!