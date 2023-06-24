Available July 10 (pending final CO). Charming BRAND NEW 3 bedroom 2 bath house for rent in a great location. Wonderful features like waterproof laminate floors throughout, separate laundry room, deck overlooking backyard, and a storage building. Conveniently - close to 321 and 40. Maiden Elementary and Maiden Middle & High schools. Please check our website, under the Lease tab, to see if a property is still available as well as review our policies and our requirements there to see if we are a good “Fit”. A credit and criminal background check are a part of the application process. $100 application fee per adult, 18+. Small pet ok with a non-refundable $500 annual pet fee two max under 45 lbs). Review requirements and rental policies before submitting an inquiry. Photos are representative of another completed house by the same builder almost identical. (Front and Storage Building are of actual property available.)
3 Bedroom Home in Maiden - $1,550
