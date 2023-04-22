High quality new construction with spacious attached 2 car garage on nearly an acre lot less than 5 minutes from downtown Locust! 35-40 minute drive to Charlotte center city, approximately 20 minutes to Lake Tillery and Badin Lake. 30 year architectural shingles, tile backsplash and shower, LVP throughout, oversized back deck and so much more! Seller will provide 2-10 Builders Home Warranty.