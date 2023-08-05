Welcome to your dream home! This stunning, full brick home is a true gem. Step into the expansive living space with an open floor plan that creates a warm and inviting ambiance throughout. The shiplap accent walls add a touch of modern charm, perfectly complementing the timeless brick exterior. This 3-bedroom home offers ample space, with the added convenience of an office. Additionally, you'll find TWO bonus rooms that can be customized to suit your unique needs. Escape to your own private oasis in the backyard, where you'll find a heated pool and spa - the perfect place to unwind & create cherished memories. The screened porch allows you to enjoy the outdoors while being protected from the elements. The home is just three years old, offering the benefits of modern construction, energy efficiency, and the peace of mind that comes with a newer property. Additionally, the 3-car garage provides ample space for vehicles and storage. Most furniture negotiable