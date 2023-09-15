Property consists of approximately 57 Acres of Land with house on property . Home does need renovation. The property lays on both sides of the road. There are also mobile homes spots on property. Two of the mobile homes are actually owned by individuals out side of family and they had in past years rented the lot. The seller would love for these folks to be able to remain on property as it would be a hardship for them to have move their homes and/or relocate. Lots of land to farm/ build/ or develop Parcel 14089 includes Portwood Lane
