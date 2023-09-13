Immaculate home in downtown historic Lincolnton with a grand staircase as you enter the front door. Walk or take your golf cart to restaurants, breweries & local festivals. The manicured lawn features an in-ground irrigation system. This home offers lots of space on the main floor with a living room, den & sunroom. The dining room is located just off of the large eat-in kitchen. The kitchen has ample storage as well as a gas range, a 2nd wall oven, farmhouse sink & wine refrigerator. Walk upstairs to a large Master Bedroom that features a luxurious Master Bathroom with a double vanity, large walk-in shower and 1 of the closets. Continue through the bathroom, up the stairs to the 2nd large master closet. There are 2 other large bedrooms, a bathroom and additional living space on the 2nd floor. The detached 2 car garage features 2 rooms that are currently being used as office space. The fenced in backyard has a beautiful covered patio & a large area for entertaining with a fire pit.