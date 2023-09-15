Welcome to 2706 Carriage Lane, Lincolnton! This beautiful brick house offers modern comforts & classic charm. Situated on a 1.7 acre lot, this property provides privacy in a peaceful neighborhood. As you step inside, you'll find a vaulted ceiling living room leading into the spacious dining room. The home has 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms & bonus area. The recently remodeled kitchen & laundry room add a touch of elegance and convenience. Features include: an unheated basement providing additional storage space or potential for further renovations, three-car garage providing plenty of room for parking or workshop, a large back deck perfect for hosting, an inground swimming pool for cooling off during the hot summer months & a shaded front porch perfect for sipping your morning coffee. Additionally, the gated backyard ensures a secure setting for your pets to roam freely. Don't miss out, come experience the charm & tranquility of this lovely property!