Custom brick home in Lincolnton. Built in 2018, this home features hardwood floors and vaulted ceiling. The open floor plan concept is great for entertaining guests. Kitchen with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances including refrigerator. Spacious primary bedroom and bathroom with tiled shower soaking tub. Split bedroom plan. Bonus room is great for office or playroom. Laundry room has lots of cabinets for storage and pantry. Oversized garage. Large back deck for outdoor enjoyment. Extra concrete pad for parking. Sedgewood is an all brick neighborhood tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city and surrounded by trees. Only a few miles from beautiful Lake Norman and public boat landings. Only 10 minutes to downtown Lincolnton for dining, shopping and parks. 30 miles to Charlotte Douglas Airport. Easy access to Hickory, Mooresville, Denver and Huntersville. A near perfect location and beautiful home!