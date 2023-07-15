Welcome to this inviting new home for sale! This traditional-style residence features a split bedroom plan, three bedrooms and two full baths, providing ample space for comfortable living. The interior showcases a thoughtful design with an emphasis on functionality and style. The partially fenced in back-yard offers privacy and security, while the above-ground pool presents a perfect place to relax and enjoy some outdoor fun. With no HOA, you have the freedom to personalize and make this home truly your own. Located just 8 mins from Pumpkin Center ES /North Lincoln middle school and 10 mins to North Lincoln High School. This brick home looks barely lived-in, so don't miss out on the opportunity to own this wonderful property! Schedule a showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Lincolnton - $450,000
